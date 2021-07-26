$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce sales of $8.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $8.20 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $44.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $47.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $953.30 million, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

