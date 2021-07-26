806 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UNH stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $413.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.25. The firm has a market cap of $389.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

