825 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,023 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

NET stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

