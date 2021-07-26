$829.37 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report $829.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.21 million and the highest is $839.00 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $608.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,625. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.