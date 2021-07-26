8,730 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,357,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.92. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares valued at $34,742,908. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

