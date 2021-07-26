888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

888 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 stock opened at GBX 371.91 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 171.00. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.48.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

