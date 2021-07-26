Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABT opened at $120.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

