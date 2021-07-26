AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.71

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 5297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,060,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $338,047,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.