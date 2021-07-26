Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,091 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $318.65 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $318.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.79. The firm has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

