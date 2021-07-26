ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.13. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.71. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

