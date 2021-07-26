AdEx Network (ADX) One Day Volume Tops $44.24 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $56.67 million and $44.24 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00843324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084245 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 133,054,301 coins and its circulating supply is 124,611,824 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

