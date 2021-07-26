adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €363.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €317.80 ($373.88) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €302.97. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.