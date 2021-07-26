ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.22% of ADMA Biologics worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

ADMA stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

