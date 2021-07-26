ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

