Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $625.87 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

