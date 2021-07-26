Adshares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $252,511.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $252,511.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,378 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

