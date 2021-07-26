ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.60

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 2053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ADTRAN by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

