Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 9,461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after buying an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,686,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,553,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.11. 10,432,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.