Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $763,000 in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

HNDL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,265. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

