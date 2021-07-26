Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 177,380 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,349,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. 4,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.