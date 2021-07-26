Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 4,878 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,403,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $49,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.