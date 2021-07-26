Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.19.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$19.98. The company had a trading volume of 314,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.20.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

