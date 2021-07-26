Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aerie’s ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress has been impressive as well with other ophthalmology candidates and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. However, while the target market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. Shares have outperformed the company in the year-to-date. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 earnings.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

AERI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,261. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $725.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

