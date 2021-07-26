Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after buying an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

AMG opened at $167.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

