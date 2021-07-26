AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASGLY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.84. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

