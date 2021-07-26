AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Trading Up 9.6%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 8,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIBRF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

