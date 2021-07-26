AidCoin Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1,077.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00859351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038639 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.