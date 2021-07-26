Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading Down 1.6%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 101,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 749,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

