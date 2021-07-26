Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €21.21 ($24.95) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 59.92. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12-month high of €23.56 ($27.72).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

