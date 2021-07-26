Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.34

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 137751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $758.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $239,732.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,641. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

