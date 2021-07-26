Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $77.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

