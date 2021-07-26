Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $126,312.74 and $22.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00111130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00132342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,147.20 or 1.00371942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00828083 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

