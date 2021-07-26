Alchemy Pay Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00277612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00122520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00150137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

