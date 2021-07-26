Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALRS stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.82. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

