Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Cut by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,518 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $13.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.33. 1,676,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $198.26 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

