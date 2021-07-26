Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock traded up $10.36 on Monday, reaching $638.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,299. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $605.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

