Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.