Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.