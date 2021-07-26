Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,660.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

