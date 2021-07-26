ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) vs. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Critical Review

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vislink Technologies and ALR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $22.88 million 4.67 -$17.58 million N/A N/A ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vislink Technologies and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -73.14% -60.11% -43.59% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ALR Technologies beats Vislink Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions. The company also offers miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; and MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE5100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

