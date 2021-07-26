Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $297,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

