Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

Shares of TSHA opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $710.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

