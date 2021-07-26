Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $53.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,709.70. 49,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,183.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

