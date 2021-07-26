Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

