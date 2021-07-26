Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.72. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $259.23. 2,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,139. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $212.99 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.