American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $27.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

