American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $27.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.
NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
