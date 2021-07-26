American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $166.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.28.

AXP stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

