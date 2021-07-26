American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $514.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

