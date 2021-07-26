Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Harley-Davidson worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

