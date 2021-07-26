Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.05 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

